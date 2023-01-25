Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Near Wheaton High School Baseball Field

A teen has been rushed to the hospital after a vehicle rollover left them upside down outside of a Wheaton high school baseball field, authorities say.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a crash involving an upside down vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 11 a.m., according to Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The rollover occurred in the 12400 block of Dalewood Drive near Everton Street outside of the Wheaton High School baseball field.

The teen's condition is currently reported as stable.

