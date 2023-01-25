Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Near Wheaton High School Baseball Field

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Rollover outside Wheaton High School baseball field
Rollover outside Wheaton High School baseball field Photo Credit: Pete Piringer MCFRS PIO (Twitter)

A teen has been rushed to the hospital after a vehicle rollover left them upside down outside of a Wheaton high school baseball field, authorities say.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a crash involving an upside down vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 11 a.m., according to Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The rollover occurred in the 12400 block of Dalewood Drive near Everton Street outside of the Wheaton High School baseball field. 

The teen's condition is currently reported as stable.  

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.