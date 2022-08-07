Police, Family Concerned Over Missing Maryland Teen Last Seen Leaving Clarksburg HS

Friends and family have expressed concerns in Maryland regarding a missing teen who was last seen leaving his high school.

An alert was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police Special Victims Investigations Division as they seek the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Clarksburg resident Jaiden Anthony Ochieng.

Ochieng was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 leaving Clarksburg High School, police said.

The teenager was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 125 pounds with brown eyes and curly black hair.

“Police and family are concerned for his welfare,” investigators said.

Anyone with information regarding Ochieng or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police Department’s non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.

