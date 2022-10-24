Maryland High School Football Coaches, Athletic Specialist Fired After Massive Football Brawl

Several Northwest High School football coaches as well as Gaithersburg High School's Athletic Specialist have been let go after a massive fight during a football game against the two schools last month, reports Fox 5 DC.

The varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 16 was declared a double forfeit after the fight that appeared to have involved both players and coaches from both teams. After the fight, the Gaithersburg's Athletic Specialist filed assault charges against two members of the Northwest High School coaching staff, the outlet continued.

Several minors and one 19-year-old were charged by Gaithersburg Police after fights occurred off of the field as crowds were leaving the game. Montgomery County Public Schools said it will provide " restorative discussions for each team’s players and coaches, plus access to counselors or psychologists". Both teams were forced to forfeit their next game, and Northwest High School football head coach Travis Hawkins and assistant coach Justin Watson are expected to appear in court for a hearing in November. To read the full report by Fox 5 DC, click here.

