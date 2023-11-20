Man Rear-Ended, Assaulted Woman On Side Of I-95 In Maryland, State Police Say

Gaithersburg resident Jeremy Orellana, 21, has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that led to him allegedly attacking a woman on the side of the road after he rear-ended her.

According to Maryland State Police investigators, late in the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 26, troopers were called to the northbound lanes of I-270 near Shady Grove Road in Rockville, where there was a reported crash and assault in the shoulder of the roadway.

Police say that a woman was driving along the interstate when she was struck by a Ford transit van, prompting her to pull to the side of the road to exchange information with the driver.

Orellana had other intentions.

It is alleged that Orellana walked up to the woman and while attempting to exchange details, and he assaulted her before fleeing the area. He also stole money and other property from the woman, who had to be taken to the Adventist HealthCare Germantown Emergency Center for treatment of her injuries, according to the police.

Orellana was charged with second-degree assault, robbery, theft, and cited for multiple traffic violations, state police announced on Monday afternoon.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

