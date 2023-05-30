Man Randomly Going Door To Door With Assault Rifle In Germantown Facing Charges: Police

Police say that Trevor Copeland, 30, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged following an incident where he was caught walking around Germantown while openly carrying an assault rifle, causing concern for some area residents.

Montgomery County Department of Police personnel received a report late last month regarding a man - later identified as Copeland - walking around an apartment complex in the 23000 block of Sweetgum Circle with the weapon, knocking on random doors.

Officers responded to the building, where they found Copeland on the floor. He was taken into custody following a brief conversation, and police seized a short-barreled assault rifle loaded with 300 black rounds, including one in the chamber.

Officials noted that the weapon was a “privately manufactured firearm,” and that Copeland was prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition at the time of his arrest.

On Tuesday, May 30, the department announced that Copeland is being held without bond after his arrest on “multiple firearm related charges.”

No information about a return court appearance has been announced by police.

