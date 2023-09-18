Partly Cloudy 67°

Kayaker Dies After Getting Pinned By Rock In Potomac River

A woman was killed after overturning her kayak and getting trapped under a rock in the Potomac River, officials confirmed.

The scene of the water rescue.
The scene of the water rescue. Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
On Sunday afternoon, first responders were called when around two dozen out-of-state college kayakers were boating and a woman wound up pinned under a rock in hydraulics.

Passersby and others came to her aid before Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel made it to the scene, and she did not survive.

No information about the woman was released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Police Department.

