Kayaker Dies After Getting Pinned By Rock In Potomac River

On Sunday afternoon, first responders were called when around two dozen out-of-state college kayakers were boating and a woman wound up pinned under a rock in hydraulics.

Passersby and others came to her aid before Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel made it to the scene, and she did not survive.

No information about the woman was released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Police Department.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.