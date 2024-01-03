Hundreds Rally To Support Family Of Woman Killed In Montgomery County Crash

Daniela Pineda was killed following the crash on Frederick Road (MD 355) in Gaithersburg that left another person with traumatic injuries on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 26.

The crash marked the 46th person and 18th car driver killed on Montgomery County roads in 2023, according to the Action Committee for Transit:

Meanwhile, nearly 200 people had donated to a GoFundMe launched for Pineda’s funeral expenses as of Wednesday, Jan. 3.

“We are all devastated by Daniela Pineda’s loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service,” campaign organizer Bryan Donado writes. “We want to give Daniela the memorial she deserves to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.”

The GoFundMe had raised upwards of $8,600 in just five days.

Donations were also being accepted via Zelle to Pineda’s mother, Luisa Pineda-Alvarez, the campaign says.

“As everyone who was blessed with Daniela’s presence, you would know how loving, and charismatic she was,” writes Donado. “Her presence would light up the room and she was always the life of the party. Anything would be highly appreciated.”

