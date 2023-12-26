Two Hospitalized With Traumatic Injuries Following Crash In Gaithersburg That Shut Down MD-355

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel were called to investigate a crash that shut down Frederick Road (MD 355) in Gaithersburg.

A spokesperson for the agency said that there were two vehicles involved in the crash, leaving one person trapped inside who had to be extricated.

Two adults were taken to area hospitals with what were described as traumatic injuries. Their condition was not immediately available later on Tuesday afternoon.

One eagle-eyed user on X also pointed out that this is is the same area where a person was possibly killed in the recent past.

The roadway was closed between Wheatfield Drive and Game Preserve as the crash was investigated and a sand truck was brought in to help

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.