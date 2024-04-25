Gilver Yuviny Zelaya Diaz, 42, has been arrested and faces charges following an investigation into a crash in early April that took the life of 26-year-old Jacques Price on Veirs Mill Road.

Both men are from Silver Spring.

According to investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Monday April 8, Zelaya Diaz allegedly struck Price as he was skateboarding shortly after midnight, then sped away in a white Acura TL that was tracked to his home on Middle Road.

Once the Acura was located, police say that they were able to trace the registration for him, and he remained at large until officers tracked him down in Silver Spring and arrested him.

Zelaya Diaz was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with failure to return and remain on the scene of an accident involving a death.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.