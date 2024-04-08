Skateboarder Killed In Montgomery County Hit-And-Run: Police

The man was riding a skateboard in the westbound side of Veirs Mill Rd., just prior to Monterrey Dr., when he was hit by a white Acura TL heading westbound shortly after 12 a.m., Montgomery County Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled, according to police.

The Acura is believed to be a 2009 model with damage to the front right corner, including a missing portion of the bumper cover and a missing/broken headlight, fog light and parking light, police said. It may also have damage to the windshield and/or window.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CRU detectives at crunit@montgomerycountymd.gov or (240) 773-6620.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.