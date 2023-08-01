Drunk Driver With Checkered History Convicted Of Killing Married Montgomery County Couple

Months after a married Maryland couple was struck and killed by an allegedly intoxicated driver while on their way to go vote near a school on Election Day, a Gaithersburg man has been convicted on multiple charges.

Specifically, Davinder Singh, 47, was found guilty of:

Homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol;

Driving while under the influence of alcohol;

"Multiple related charges."

The Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office announced that Singh will face up to 10 years in prison and $14,000 in fines when he is sentenced in October.

Prosecutors said that the crash happened outside Fields Road Elementary in November while walking in the crosswalk on Nov. 8 last year on their way to cast their ballot.

According to police, Singh was driving his Toyota Prius on School Drive on the day of the fatal crash when he struck and killed Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65, and Ana Margarita Ortiz, 65, a married couple from Gaithersburg who were crossing the street to vote at their local polling place.

During the investigation, officials said that it was determined Singh was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal incident.

The couple left behind four children and nine grandchildren, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized on behalf of their family that raised more than $22,000.

"(Singh) has a history of driving while under the influence and the family of these two beloved grandparents has suffered immeasurable loss," State's Attorney John McCarthy said. "We are grateful for the outcome of today’s trial and will ask the judge to impose the maximum penalty under the law at the sentencing hearing."

Singh is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 20.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.