An elderly pair that were fatally hit by a vehicle while walking to go vote in Gaithersburg have been identified, authorities say.

Ana Margarita Ortiz, 70, and Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65, were killed after being struck around 7:20 a.m., while they were crossing School Drive near Fields Road Elementary School, according to Montgomery County Police.

The drier of the 2007 Toyota Prius stayed on the scene. The two victims were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical professionals.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at (240)773-6620.

