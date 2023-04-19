Body Pulled From Lake Churchill ID'd As Missing Software Engineer, Avid Golfer

On Wednesday, April 19, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced that Bagai, a Germantown resident last seen on Sunday, April 9, has been identified as the person who was found in Lake Churchill the previous day.

The announcement comes days after Bagai’s family launched an extensive search party to look for him weeks after he was reported missing from the 1200 block of Panthers Ridge Drive.

The cause of death has not been released by the Chief Medical Examiner, though no foul play is suspected, according to police.

Bagai was located in the lake on Tuesday, April 18, when Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel received a report of a body in the water.

He was remembered as being a successful software engineer from the University of Virginia, an avid golfer who loved Tiger Woods, and an avid sports fans who rooted for his hometown Nationals and Capitals.

