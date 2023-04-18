Body Recovered From Same Montgomery County Lake Searched On Easter Sunday: Officials

On Tuesday, April 18, members of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were called to Lake Churchill in Germantown, where boat crews recovered a body according to a spokesperson for the agency.

Officials noted that the department also responded to the same lake on Sunday, April 9, to the general area, but a search that day did not lead to the discovery of a body or anything suspicious.

It is believed that the two cases could be linked.

Few other details were released by investigators, and the body has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

