Body Recovered From Same Montgomery County Lake Searched On Easter Sunday: Officials

A body was recovered from the same Montgomery County lake on Tuesday morning that was searched on Easter Sunday and the cases could be related, officials say.

The search at Lake Churchill
The search at Lake Churchill
On Tuesday, April 18, members of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were called to Lake Churchill in Germantown, where boat crews recovered a body according to a spokesperson for the agency.

Officials noted that the department also responded to the same lake on Sunday, April 9, to the general area, but a search that day did not lead to the discovery of a body or anything suspicious.

It is believed that the two cases could be linked.

Few other details were released by investigators, and the body has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

