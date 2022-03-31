Quadruple Arrest Made In Wild Lake Village Center Shooting Where Child Was Injured: Police

Four men have been arrested for a Columbia shooting last month where a child, and two innocent bystanders, were injured, authorities said.

The men are Malachi Smith, 18, Tony Terrell Blunt Jr., 19, Byron Lamar Dickey Jr., 19, and another unidentified juvenile who was 17 at the time of the incident.

Investigators believe Smith and the unidentified juvenile agreed to meet with Blunt and Dickey for an illegal gun sale on Feb. 13, police said.

During their meeting, an argument broke out and escalated to shots being fired and Blunt was shot in the leg.

A child was struck by a stray bullet in the arm along with the child's mother and another male victim, police said. All were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries and were released, police said.

The four men are facing multiple handgun violations and all except Dickey are being held without bail, police said.

So far no one has been charged with firing the bullets that struck the bystanders, but police believe the juvenile fired the shots that hit Blunt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.