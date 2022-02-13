Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Return to your home site

Menu

Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

2 Hospitalized In Shooting At Howard County's Wilde Lake Village Center

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
5300 block of Village Center Drive in Wilde Lake Village Center
5300 block of Village Center Drive in Wilde Lake Village Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people were hospitalized in a shooting in Howard County.

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 5300 block of Village Center Drive in Wilde Lake Village Center around 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, Howard County police said. She was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

A short time later, a male victim walked into Howard County General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim had also been shot at the village center.

Police do not have any suspect information and continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.