2 Hospitalized In Shooting At Howard County's Wilde Lake Village Center

Two people were hospitalized in a shooting in Howard County.

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 5300 block of Village Center Drive in Wilde Lake Village Center around 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, Howard County police said. She was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

A short time later, a male victim walked into Howard County General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim had also been shot at the village center.

Police do not have any suspect information and continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

