15,000 Stolen Tools Worth Millions Recovered During Massive Seizure In Howard County: Police

On Thursday afternoon, the agency reported that approximately 15,000 stolen tools have been recovered that have an estimated value of between $3 million and $5 million, according to investigators.

During the investigation, which began in late January, when a tracking device in a stolen tool led officers to a storage unit in Elkridge, detectives have conducted search warrants at 12 locations - 11 of which are in Howard County - from where they recovered the tools.

It is believed that the tools were taken from retail stores, businesses, vehicles, residential properties, and construction sites primarily in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, and they were kept in Howard County storage units and resold "at a variety of locations and through different means."

According to police, more than 80 victims have been identified, and it believed there could possibly be thousands more. Anyone who believes they. have been victimized can report it here.

“This case sends a clear message: we will not tolerate criminal enterprises operating here in Howard County,” Police Chief Gregory Der said. “I want to thank the detectives from our Special Investigations Division and all the officers who have helped on this enormous and unprecedented case.

"They have put in thousands of hours and have many more ahead of them. They will see it through to the end.”

No charges have been filed as of Thursday, May 23. The investigation is ongoing.

"Howard County is a community where all residents should be safe and feel safe, and we just took another giant leap towards achieving that goal," County Executive Calvin Ball added. "This case shows the tenacity of our police department in their investigations and in their pursuit of justice."

