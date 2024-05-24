Winning $162K 'Fast Play' Lottery Ticket Sold At Laurel Liquor Store

A FAST PLAY ticket sold at All Saints Liquors in Laurel is burning a hole in a local residents pocket after winning a $162,441 progressive jackpot on the FAST PLAY Big Money Doubler game on the Thursday, May 23.

The $5 ticket has a progressive jackpot that starts at $40,000 and grows with the sale of each ticket until someone buys a progressive jackpot-winning ticket.

This was the fifth time a jackpot has been hit since the the game went on sale in January 2023. There are still 10 remaining.

The winning ticket was sold at All Saints Liquors in the 9100 block of All Saints Road in Laurel, which will receive a $1,000 bonus from Maryland Lottery.

"Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and put it in a safe location," they said. "Players get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes."

