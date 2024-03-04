Teen From Aberdeen Busted Attempting To Steal Minivan In Delaware: State Police

Aberdeen resident Dragco Wiggins, 18, who has a curious taste in vehicles, was arrested by members of the Delaware State Police Department over the weekend after being busted attempting to steal a family's vehicle in the Georgetown neighborhood.

According to state police, on Friday night, troopers responded to a home in the 21000 block of Zoar Road in Georgetown, where they found Wiggins in the driveway of a local home.

Police say that the homeowner walked out of her home when she heard the minivan's horn sound, where she found Wiggins in the front seat.

The victim confronted Wiggins, who had stolen cash from the vehicle's center console and damaged the multi-selector switch, which investigators say is "consistent with the nationwide trend of vehicle thefts."

Wiggins was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

Attempt to commit theft of a motor vehicle;

Theft of under $1,500;

Tampering with a vehicle;

Criminal mischief;

Criminal trespass.

He was arraigned in Delaware and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $750 cash bond.

