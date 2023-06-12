Popular Elementary School Teacher In MD Killed In Fiery Car Crash: Harford County Sheriff

The community is in mourning after the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced that Fallston resident Courtney Beth Glock, 35, a teacher at Joppatowne Elementary School, died on Sunday, June 11.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office were called shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 to the 1200 block of Walters Mill Road, where there was a reported single-vehicle crash involving a Hyundai Tucson.

Investigators say that Glock was driving on Walters Mill Road when she lost control of the Hyundai, struck a guardrail, overturned, and caught on fire.

Glock was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Following her death, members of the Joppatowne Elementary School and Fallston communities flocked to social media to mourn the educator’s death.

“Our community is certainly in mourning. Our hearts pour out to not only her family but for the children and their families of Joppatowne Elementary,” one woman wrote on the sheriff's office Facebook page. “This week...look in your rear view mirror...look into the eyes of your children and those around you.

“Share your gratitudes, smile, wave and be kind. Do this for you...your family and Ms. Glock.”

Another posted “I’m so sad for my JOES family! Praying for Courtney’s family! She was an amazing teacher and person” with a heart emoji.

One parent said that her family’s “hearts are broken,” while a former co-worker added that she is “praying for her family. She was a joy to work with at Joppatowne. (It’s) so heartbreaking.”

The crash remains under investigation.

