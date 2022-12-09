Teen Shot While Sitting In Car In Harford County, Sheriff Says

A teen is recovering in Maryland after being struck in a drive-by shooting while he was waiting inside a vehicle in Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office issued an update on Monday, Sept. 12 following a reported shooting at a traffic light in Joppa, authorities announced.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, deputies from the sheriff's office assigned to the Southern Precinct received a tip that there was a shooting at the light controlling traffic from southbound I-95 to Maryland Route 152 in Joppa.

While investigating, deputies were informed of a walk-in shooting victim at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center who was later identified as Edgewood resident Kenneth Chibuzo Ejelonu, 18, who suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The initial investigation by the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division determined that Ejelonu was in a car at the intersection when an unknown suspect pulled up in another vehicle, and opened fire, striking his vehicle multiple times before speeding off.

Officials said that the investigation is ongoing, and the motive and any known relationship between Ejelonu and a potential shooting suspect is unclear. No other information is expected to be released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, or who may have video of the incident has been asked to contact Det. Reynolds at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division by calling (443) 409-3502 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

