Standoff In Bel Air Ends With Deputies Shooting Armed Man Suffering An Episode: Sheriff

Sheriff’s deputies in Harford County were forced to shoot a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he was involved in a standoff and refused to comply with demands while armed with a gun, according to authorities.

William Lee Hawkins, 41, was shot and airlifted to a Maryland hospital shortly after 4:30 p.m. in stable, but serious condition after members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office were forced to open fire following an hours-long incident in Bel Air.

The standoff began shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 1400 block of Shirley Drive, when deputies were dispatched to investigate a person with multiple firearms who was experiencing a mental health crisis, showing erratic behavior, and shouting delusions, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

A perimeter was established around Hawkins’ home, and residents were evacuated while additional backup was called in.

Teams that responded to Shirley Drive on Thursday afternoon include the Harford County Sheriff's Office’s Special Response Team (SRT), Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT), and the Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit.

According to the sheriff's office, before the specialty teams arrived, deputies reported hearing gunshots being fired inside the home, and once negotiators arrived, “they immediately began working with mental health professionals and family members in an attempt to bring the barricade to a peaceful resolution.”

Despite making phone contact with Hawkins for nearly an hour, the situation ended tragically.

Officials say that shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Hawkins exited his home armed with a handgun, advancing on deputies. He refused to comply with commands or to surrender, and “fearing for their safety and the safety of others fired at Hawkins."

Paramedics and sheriff's deputies rendered aid following the shooting, and Hawkins was airlifted to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was reportedly alert and able to speak to first responders, though his condition was listed as “stable but serious” on Thursday night.

No deputies were injured during the standoff, and there is no threat to the community, according to the sheriff’s office. Two deputies have been placed on routine administrative leave following the shooting.

No official charges have been announced, but officials said Hawkins is facing charges of multiple firearms violations and reckless endangerment.

