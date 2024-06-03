An alert has been issued by Metro Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward as they attempt to track down a suspected shooter who allegedly fired shots during an altercation inside the Harford Mall on Sunday.

Lisa Gregg, 60, of Edgewood and Lateia Green, 37, of Middle River have been arrested, but a new alert was issued by the agency as they attempt to track down Wesley Larry Lyons, 35, who remains at large a day after the shooting.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police, though his vehicle was reportedly located unoccupied in Edgewood.

Police say that at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, Lyons allegedly opened fire, striking a 42-year-old Edgewood man three times in the leg and hand.

According to investigators, the shooting is believed to have been a targeted attack, with Lyons and the victim knowing each other prior to the incident. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition a day later.

Lyons has possible ties to Harford Square Drive in Edgewood, Rosedale, and Middle River in Baltimore County, as well as Delaware, they noted.

Gregg and Green were both charged with accessory to attempted first-degree murder and are being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

No details about the victim have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

A reward of up to $2,000 has been offered for information that leads to the apprehension of Lyons. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been instructed to call Metro Crime Stoppers at (410) 638-4500.

