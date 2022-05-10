Stabbing Suspect Apprehended At Harford County Hotel After Hourslong Standoff With Police

A stabbing suspect is in custody after assaulting a man visiting Maryland from Georgia during an attack in a Harford County parking lot and later barricading himself in an area hotel, police announced.

Aberdeen resident Timothy Mark Humes, 30, is facing multiple charges following an incident where he allegedly stabbed 62-year-old Tommy Gene Boone, of Hoschton, Georgia in the parking lot of Riverside Shopping Center.

Police said that shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Boone walked into Harford Memorial Hospital with an apparent stab wound to his upper body. He was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries and later released on the day of the stabbing.

The investigation determined that Boone and Humes got into an argument inside a vehicle parked outside the shopping center, during which the former was stabbed while Humes fled the area, officials said. Boone was able to drive himself back to the Holiday Inn he was staying at in Belcamp and then traveled to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Charges were filed against Humes in connection to the stabbing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to a spokesperson from the Harford County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, tipsters advised deputies that Humes' vehicle was spotted at the same Holiday Inn in the 1300 block of Policy Drive in Belcamp.

Investigators quickly located Humes, who barricaded himself in a second-floor room of the hotel, which had to be evacuated before deputies could move in.

Deputies assigned to the Special Response Team of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to attempt to resolve the incident, police said.

After several hours of conversation with Humes, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, members of the Special Response Team were able to enter the room and take Humes into custody without further incident.

Officials noted that at no time did deputies believe there was a threat to the greater community, and no further evacuations were needed.

Humes was transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

He made an initial appearance before a district court commissioner and is being held without bond.

