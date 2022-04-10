Man Visiting Friend Stabbed During Altercation In Car Outside Harford County Shopping Center

A stabbing suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly stabbing a man visiting the state from Georgia during an attack in Harford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Tuesday, Oct. 4, advising the community that an investigation has been launched after 62-year-old Tommy Boone, of Hoschton, Georgia, was stabbed and hospitalized.

Police said that shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Boone walked into Harford Memorial Hospital with an apparent stab wound to his upper body.

Boone was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and later released on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

Investigators said that Boone and an individual familiar with him got into an argument in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Riverside Shopping Center. During that altercation, he was stabbed and the suspect fled the area.

Boone then was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. No further details are being released at this time, according to the agency.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division by calling (410) 836-5442.

