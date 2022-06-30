Gun-Pointing Road-Rage Suspect Apprehended In Harford County: State Police

A gun-wielding man is facing charges in Maryland after allegedly pointing his weapon at another driver who was checking on his well-being in Harford County, state police announced.

Pikesville resident Ronald McKnight, 29, is facing multiple assault and weapon charges after allegedly threatening another man during the road-rage incident, which was reported at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 on Pulaski Highway near Harbor Road.

It is alleged that the victim told state police investigators that he pulled up behind McKnight’s Honda CRV, which was stopped in the middle of a travel lane on Pulaski Highway shortly before he was threatened.

Police said that the victim honked his horn at McKnight, though the CRV did not move, prompting him to walk up to the driver’s side of the vehicle to check on his well-being, believing him to be unresponsive.

When the victim approached the vehicle he found that McKnight was allegedly pointing a handgun at him through the window, according to state police. McKnight then fled the area.

Troopers were able to locate McKnight’s vehicle following a canvas of the area, and a traffic stop was conducted in the southbound lanes of I-95, south of Route 24, investigators said.

McKnight reportedly advised troopers that there was a pistol in the vehicle, and after being ordered out of the CRV, they noted that there was also a pistol magazine in the door pocket, according to police.

The driver was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and multiple weapons violations, the agency announced on Thursday, June 30.

No return court date has been announced for McKnight.

