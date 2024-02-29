Fair 45°

Popular Chick-fil-A Sauce Recalled

Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced it is recalling one of its most popular dipping sauce cups and advising customers to toss them in the trash due to the possible presence of undeclared allergens. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Walker Kinsler
 Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A
Zak Failla
According to a notification posted on the eatery's website, anyone who took home Polynesian Sauce cups between Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Tuesday, Feb. 27 should discard them because they may, in fact, contain a different product that contains wheat and soy.

The eatery did not disclose whether there have been any reports of adverse reactions from customers consuming the mixed-up product.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Chick-fil-A CARES by calling 1-866-232-2040.

