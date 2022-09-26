Havre de Grace Police Officer On Administrative Leave After Striking Man In Viral Video: Mayor

A police officer in Maryland has been placed on administrative duty after a video of him hitting another person circulated and went viral on social media.

In Harford County, Havre de Grace Mayor William Martin announced that an investigation has been launched into the police department following an incident at a Waffle House parking lot early on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Martin said that he is working with Havre de Grace Police Chief Teresa Walter “to fully investigate the matter.”

Walter has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, Martin said, after Havre de Grace Police officers were dispatched to a call for an intoxicated subject who was assaulting a restaurant employee.

While attempting to investigate the initial call for service, an altercation occurred between officers and another subject, Martin said.

“Chief Walter will ensure that a thorough and complete investigation is conducted into the incident,” the mayor continued. “The investigation will include interviews, a review of any body-worn camera footage, videos seen on social media or provided by the public, and any other documentation.”

The incident remains under investigation. The name of the officer has not been released by the department or mayor.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Havre de Grace Police Department by calling (410) 939-2100.

