Joshua Brewster, 31, was arrested following a brief investigation by members of the sheriff's office after he shot a woman fleeing from a confrontation in a home on Highland Drive, according to authorities.

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called at approximately 5:53 a.m. on April 10 to the 200 block of Highland Drive, where they found a woman who had been shot in her lower body, though she refused treatment from responding paramedics.

Minutes later, at 5:59 a.m., deputies launched a drone to assist in the search, and he was found attempting to hid in a tree behind apartments in the 300 block of Sunflower Drive, where he was apprehended without further incident at 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, it is believed that Brewster confronted the woman as she walked into the breezeway portion of her home, threatening her with a gun and instructing her to turn around and put her arms behind her back.

Hearing the commotion, a second victim came out and confronted him, at which point, Brewster fled the house, firing a shot in the direction of the house that struck the woman, who suffered a minor injury.

Further investigation also linked Brewster to a reported attempted burglary earlier that morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Hanna Road.

Brewster was taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He is being held pending his initial court appearance.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.