Lives Destroyed In An Instant: Support Surging For NJ Family In Horrific MD Wreck

John, the patriarch, was killed. His wife, Denise, is left with a brain injury.

Their daughter, Jade, has multiple facial fractures. Jade is suffering numerous fractures requiring extensive rehabilitation.

All because of a speeding driver in Maryland, police say.

More than $96,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign for the Oceanport family as of Wednesday, June 14.

"The enormous weight of this devastating accident is unfathomable, but together we want to offer our love and financial assistance to help their family navigate through this incredibly difficult time," campaign founder Anna Tamshinsky writes.

"This fund is organized by Jade’s lifelong friends and your generous contributions will directly support the family’s needs. We extend our deepest gratitude for your compassion and love."

