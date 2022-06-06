13K Baby Push Walkers Recalled Over Strangulation Hazard

More than 13,000 baby walkers that were sold nationwide are being recalled due to possible strangulation risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Asweets is recalling Wonder & Wise Baby Activity four-wheel walkers because rubber rings on the rear wheels can separate, detach, and pose a hazard for young children.

According to CPSC, the wooden push walkers have a panel of interactive toys and activities for babies.

The recalled walkers are white with black and wood-colored accents, a front panel with a shape-sorting puzzle, bead activities, other wooden toys, a storage compartment, and a roller containing five wooden balls attached between the two front wheels.

Only units with no batch number label, or units labeled with Batch number 0521SCP01155 on the undercarriage (see above) of the walker are recalled.

In total, approximately 13,300 walkers are subject to the recall. There have been 10 reports of rubber rings detaching from wheels, though no injuries have been reported.

The items subject to recall were sold nationwide online and at Albee Baby, Bloomingdales, Crate & Barrel, Nordstrom, The Tot, and children’s boutiques across the country between October 2020 and March 2022.

SPSC said that parents should “immediately take the recalled walkers away from children, stop using them until repaired, and contact Asweets for instructions on getting free replacement rear wheels.”

