Joppa Woman Turns Spare Change Into $50K Playing Random Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold At Walmart

While shopping at the Nottingham retailer on Perry Hill Road, the Joppa woman told officials she had an extra $5, and she had an inkling that she should purchase a game from the store's Lottery vending machine.

It was a prescient feeling.

The woman - who chose to remain nameless - said that she typically would purchase scratchers with her spare change, but this time around, she took a swing at a "Pick 5" ticket for the Friday, Feb. 9 drawing.

She said that she even forgot about the ticket over the weekend and didn't discover her five-figure prize until the following week.

“I didn’t check it until Monday. When I saw that I had won, I said, ‘No way,'” the retired banker mused before checking it at a Lottery retailer three times to confirm the big win. "Each time, it came up $50,000. I had to make sure it was real."

No stranger to winning - she claimed $5,000 on a scratch-off ticket last year - the woman said that she plans to spend at least a portion of her latest prize on home renovations, while the Nottingham Walmart also got a $500 tip from the Lottery for selling the winner.

