Beloved Motorcyclist Dies Crashing Bike While Riding In Harford County

Jonathan Montre Ball, 29, of Bel Air, has been identified as the rider who was involved in a fatal crash on Sunday afternoon on Forge Hill Road in Street.

Deputies were called at around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 to the 3100 block of Forge Drive in Street, where there was a report of a motorcycle crash with one person down.

According to police, the initial investigation found that Ball was driving north when for an unknown reason, lost control of the bike and slid alongside the vehicle before coming to rest next to a tree in the area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On social media, friends and family mourned Ball's death when the sheriff's office confirmed the crash.

"(I) just saw him too. He was showing my son pictures of his bike while pushing my son on his bike," one person posted on Facebook. "He let Isaac use his real motorcycle helmet on his little kid bike. That's the last memory I'll have with one of my groomsmen."

"I’m going to miss you bro," another friend posted. "I enjoyed the conversations we shared. The fact that we kept in touch even after graduating meant a lot to me."

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

