Teen Charged As Adult For Rape, Murder Of Woman Found By Daughter In Frederick: Sheriff

Brunswick resident Juwan Terry Stewart has been arrested by local police following a weeks-long investigation into the January murder of Tammy Sue Coates, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

On Jan. 22, officers from the Brunswick Police Department were called to a report of cardiac arrest in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue, where they were met by Coates' daughter, who advised that she found her mother dead inside the home.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators initially deemed the incident suspicious in nature, and an autopsy completed by the State Medical Examiner's Office found multiple injuries that led to the death being ruled a homicide.

It was also determined that a sexual assault had taken place.

Members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Frederick Police Department have been investigating since the incident, and Stewart was ultimately identified as a suspect.

Stewart was arrested without incident and charged as an adult with:

First-degree murder;

First-degree rape;

First-degree burglary;

First-degree assault;

Home invasion;

Felony theft.

He has been in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice for a separate offense since shortly after the investigation began.

"Our detectives and officers worked tirelessly on this investigation over the last seven weeks," Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Grunwell said in a statement.

"This investigation was a coordinated effort between the BPD, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Police Department, and the Frederick County States Attorney’s Office under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network.

“Through this collaborative effort, we were able to successfully arrest Stewart and charge him for this brutal murder.”

