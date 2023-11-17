Second 'Traveler' Targeted Teen For Sex In Frederick County Within One Week, Sheriff Says

Middle River resident Brian Williams, 37, is facing a host of charges after being caught by investigators after they were tipped off about a 15-year-old girl who was sexually involved with a grown man.

During the investigation, members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office uncovered multiple messages that showed Williams soliciting the teen for sexual acts, the two exchanging explicit images, and he had sex with the girl in Frederick County, according to officials.

It was the second time this week that a man was arrested for sexually exploiting a child in Frederick County.

Williams was interviewed in Anne Arundel County, and he was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, third-degree sex offense, displaying obscene material to a minor.

"This is the second male ‘traveler’ within a week that we have removed from the streets,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander said. “These individuals will travel miles to perform these heinous crimes and our detectives will do whatever it takes to stop them."

