Undercover Agent Busts Man Who Drove From VA To Frederick County For Sex With A Minor: Sheriff

A Virginia man who crossed over state lines for sexual acts with what he thought was a teen girl in Frederick County is behind bars.

Brian Brooks, 43, of Stephens City, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual solicitation of a minor after being busted by an undercover officer he believed to be a teenager, a Frederick County Sheriff's spokesperson announced on Monday.

In October, a detective performing an online investigation began posing as a 14-year-old girl, and the two began talking thorough a messaging apps, and despite being warned that he was speaking to a minor, Brooks allegedly continued to engage in sexual conversation and solicited several sexual acts, stating that he would travel from his home to Frederick County to make it happen.

Brooks then drove right into the trap, heading to an agreed upon location in Frederick County, where he was met by detectives - not a child - and was arrested without incident.

"This individual knew, without a doubt, that he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl and continued discussions with her in the hopes of having sex with a minor,” Frederick County Sherif's Lt. Andrew Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander said. “Our detective, who posed as this teenage girl, worked diligently to identify and apprehend Brooks without incident.”

