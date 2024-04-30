Two Killed In Crash On I-270 Ramp In Frederick County: Maryland State Police (Updated)

An alert was issued by Maryland State Police shortly after noon on April 30 as troopers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on the ramp from Maryland Route 80 to the northbound lanes of I-270 in Frederick.

Police confirmed that there were two confirmed fatalities, though the crash remains under investigation.

Police say that shortly after 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to the scene of the crash, where they found a Toyota RAV4 that was overturned after going off the road at the exit ramp.

The victims, the driver and the passenger in the Toyota, were declared deceased at the scene by Frederick County emergency medical services personnel.

Following the crash, the ramp was temporarily closed on Tuesday while the crash was investigated.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately provided by police. More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

