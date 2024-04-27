Threat Of Mass Shooting Lands Man At Mental Health Facility After Reddit Post: Frederick Police

On Friday, officials say that the Frederick Police Department was advised of a post circulating on Reddit involving a man who stopped a resident downtown and "made a vague threat of a shooting to occur at an event in May."

In the Reddit post - which can be found here - a user said that he was walking out of the Church Street garage when a man walked by him and said "be safe."

"I asked him why I needed to be safe, and he said, 'Don't come here on May 5 or you will die of mass murder,'" the post states. "I asked him what he meant and he said 'You can either be smart or die on the street on May 5.'

"I quickly took this picture of him before getting the f--k out of there and calling the police."

"We have already identified the individual associated with the alleged threat, and we are taking all necessary measures to address this situation," the department posted on Facebook Saturday morning. "While we understand the concern that arises from such reports, we urge the community to remain calm."

Later, officials provided more details.

Following that alert, the department tracked down the post, which included a photo of the alleged man making threats, and he was recognized by detectives and members of agency's crisis response team, who made a positive ID and took him into custody.

The man is being treated, police said, and will not be identified publicly "at this time."

Officials are now working with county, state, and federal authorities to determine if criminal charges are to be filed.

"We want to reassure the community that your safety is our top priority, and we are treating this threat with the utmost seriousness," they said. "Our officers are vigilant and proactive, and we are working diligently to ensure that our streets remain safe."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.