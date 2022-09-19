Two Teens Charged Following Frederick Fair Fights, Banned From Returning: Sheriff

Two minors are facing charges following a fracas at the Frederick Fair over the weekend.

Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office conducting traffic direction at the main gate of the fair intervened when they saw a large group of minors forming and a fight broke out, officials said.

Deputies and security officers were able to get the group outside, and when officers attempted to apprehend the primary aggressor, the crowd interfered with the arrest, forcing a deputy to deploy OC spray to disperse them, according to the sheriff's office.

The crowd was broken up and a minor was taken into custody.

Following that arrest, another crowd began to form, officials said. While keeping that crowd away from the fair-goers, a teen girl allegedly hit a deputy in the chest, and she too was taken into custody.

The original aggressor was transported to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center, where he was charged with second-degree assault via a juvenile referral and released to a guardian.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl was detained and charged with second-degree assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest via a juvenile referral.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and The Great Frederick Fair, our main focus is the safety of everyone attending the fair,” Karen Nicklas, The Great Frederick Fair general manager said. “We want all those that visit our fair to have an enjoyable and memorable time.”

Both minors were also served with “No Trespassing” orders, which means they are not permitted to return to Frederick Fairgrounds.

“will not tolerate fights, disorderly conduct, and disruptions to our fairgoers,” said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “We planned for months to make this an enjoyable Fair and we will take whatever actions necessary to keep this a safe environment for everyone. These actions include trespassing anyone who violates The Great Frederick Fair published policies.”

