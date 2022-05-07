Contact Us
Frederick Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized After Fourth Of July Shooting In Frederick County: Police

The shooting victims were shot in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive in Frederick County Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were hospitalized after being shot during a Fourth of July celebration in Frederick County, according to officials.

In Frederick City, gunshots rang out at approximately 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive on Tuesday, July 5, leaving two with injuries, police said.

One patient was transported from the apartment complex to Frederick Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle, and a second was airlifted to a shock trauma center for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting, according to reports.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims or provided any motive for the shooting. Their conditions were not immediately available early on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

