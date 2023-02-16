Virginia Man Guilty Of 'Brutal' Stabbing Death Of Ex-Wife In Frederick County: State's Attorney

A Virginia man has been convicted in Maryland for what prosecutors described as “(the) brutal 2020 stabbing death” of his ex-wife, the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Winchester resident Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34, was found guilty by a judge for the first-degree murder of Kaitlin Nichole Roberts in the early hours of Jan. 11, 2020, whose body was found in a roadway near English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way in Frederick.

Prosecutors say that the investigation into Roberts’ murder determined that she had traveled with her ex to Frederick, during which he stabbed her 32 times and ran over her body with a Buick Enclave.

At trial, prosecutors showed video footage from a nearby business that shows Roberts’ vehicle approaching the intersection at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2020, and investigators believe the woman exited the vehicle and was subsequently run over by Roberts.

After that, Roberts went back to Virginia, where he was caught on camera at a Sheetz gas station driving the Buick through a car wash, according to officials. He then proceeded to dispose of evidence, including his ex’s work nameplate and a purse at a separate Sunoco gas station in Winchester.

He then returned to his Oakmont Circle home, where he was ultimately tracked down by investigators, but not before he set the Buick on fire at Woods Mill Road and Red Bud Road in Frederick County.

Officials made note that former Frederick County, VA Fire Marshall’s office investigator Kenneth Scott testified that it was the result of an intentional “incendiary” fire originating in the front passenger area of the vehicle.

"This joint investigation between the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland made this prosecution successful,” Deputy State’s Attorney Kirsten Brown said.

“We were equipped with a team of professionals who assisted us with getting justice for Kaitlin. We appreciate the support of Kaitlin’s family and the law enforcement agencies.”

Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, April 21.

