'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation

Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced.

Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”

The social media post in question contained hate speech and racial slurs, according to the district officials, who did not disclose which school was targeted by the message.

“Frederick County Public Schools is committed to cultivating a culture that is welcoming and inclusive to all,” Board of Education President Brad Young and Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said in a joint statement shared with the community. “Racism and hate have no place in our community, nor in our schools.”

Officials said that the student responsible for making the post has been identified, and the district will “respond to hate speech, threats of violence, and discrimination with severe disciplinary consequences.”

It is unclear what the nature of the social media post was to prompt the district to come out publicly.

‘(The district) maintains an unwavering commitment to ensuring every member of our community knows they are valued, accepted, and welcomed,” they stated. “This incident demonstrates our need to continue our unrelenting efforts to foster an inclusive and safe environment.

District officials said that “(they) recognize work remains in this area and pledge to dedicate resources, staff, and training to foster an environment that promotes the safety and welfare of our entire school community.”

They made note that the district has already made moves to support students and the school impacted by the student’s behavior and post.

“We ask for your support in our effort to build a community that embraces everyone. We implore any community member who observes and/or experiences any form of discrimination, harassment, and/or intimidation to alert school administration and/or contact central office staff by completing the Bullying, Harassment, or Intimidation Reporting Form.

“Together, we can promote a culture that is inclusive and accepting for all.”

