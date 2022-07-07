Contact Us
Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
Return to your home site

Menu

Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville

Nearby Sites

  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Washington
    serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
News

Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing For Days In Frederick County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Adrienn Sellers
Adrienn Sellers Photo Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Seen this teen?

An alert was issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 17-year-old Adrienn Sellers, who has been reported missing in the Frederick area of Frederick County.

Sellers was last seen on Sunday, July 3, according to the agency, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike high-top shoes.

The teen was described as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials noted that he may attempt to travel out of state.

Anyone with information regarding Sellers or his whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 600-1046 and ask for Det. Sanders.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.