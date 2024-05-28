Tuscarora resident Cindy Sue Reed-Sensenig, 43, has been identified by the sheriff's office as the driver who struck a pole shortly after 5 a.m. on May 28 at the intersection of New Design Road and Crestwood Boulevard in Ballinger Creek.

At approximately 5:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Fire and Rescue personnel were called to the intersection, where they found Reed-Sensenig inside a vehicle after striking a pole.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Reed-Sensenig was the only person in the car driving north on New Design Road when for unknown reasons she drifted off the roadway and struck the pole.

Reed-Sensenig's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of her death.

Following the crash, the New Design Road was closed for several hours before reopening at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

