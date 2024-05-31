James Abraham Prevatt III, who has no fixed address, was arrested early on Thursday morning after the sheriff's office received a complaint about a possible trespasser in Woodsboro.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, the call to deputies came in at approximately 7:50 a.m. on May 30 regarding a burglary in progress in the 300 block of Cooper Oaks Drive, when a man was seen inside the residence.

That report came while deputies were reporting a separate trespassing complaint in the 11000 block of Cash Smith Road.

Officials say that deputies were able to make their way into the home, and Prevatt was found hiding in the laundry room. It was later determined that he was also the man reported in the initial trespassing call.

The 42-year-old Prevatt did not go down quietly.

Prevatt was taken to Frederick Health Hospital to be evaluated, but while at the hospital, he attempted to escape by climbing through the ceiling tiles of a bathroom, according to the sheriff's office.

When he was released from the hospital, Prevatt was taken to Central Booking, where he was charged with:

Three counts of burglary;

Two counts of theft;

Two counts of destruction of property;

Making false statements to law enforcement;

Obstruction by hindering law enforcement;

Escape from confinement;

Trespassing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.