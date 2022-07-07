New Alert Issued For Missing Pregnant Teen Runaway Possibly Staying In RV With Maryland Tags

A new alert has been issued for a teenage runaway reported missing out of Virginia who could potentially be staying in an RV with a Maryland registration.

Kiley Elizabeth O-Neil Carter, 15, ran away from her Frederick County, Virginia home at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, according to the sheriff’s office, while officials in Frederick County, Maryland, advised that she could be staying in a vehicle with Maryland tags.

She was last seen near the Apple Pie Meadows neighborhood of Apple Pie Ridge Road in Virginia.

According to The AWARE Foundation, Carter “is possibly being kept in an RV with Maryland license plates in the vicinity of New London Road, New Market, Maryland, or in an RV park or location in the vicinity of the West Virginia panhandle between Frederick County, Virginia, and Maryland.”

Officials noted that she is four months pregnant.

Carter was described as being approximately 5-foot-6 weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and blue/green eyes. She previously was reported missing in May before being located, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland.

Anyone with information regarding Carter or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia by calling (540) 662-6162 or the Winchester Frederick Crime Stoppers at (540) 665-TIPS and referencing case number 22003199.

