Alert Issued For Missing 26-Year-Old Woman In Maryland

Have you seen Sarayah Moxley?

An alert was issued by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office as they seek the public's assistance in locating Moxley, who was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 near the 6400 block of Jake Linton Drive.

Moxley was described as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown hair or a black wig, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black bandana, black/green shirt, a blue skirt, and black thick sole sandals.

Investigators noted that Moxley has tattoos behind her left ear, left forearm, left ankle, and right hand, as well as a scar under her left eye.

Moxley could be operating a red Kia Soul that has a "noticeable dent" in the right rear passenger door with the license plate 9CH4051.

No other information was provided by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding Moxley or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 600-1046 and referencing case number 22-097934.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.