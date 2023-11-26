Jefferson Motorcyclist, 34-Year-Old Dad Killed In Crash: 'Devastated'

John Ryan Coblentz was heading south on a 2002 Harley-Davidson on Winchester Boulevard when he tried to navigate a curve and veered off the roadway around 8 p.m., according to Todd Wivell, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The motorcycle went off the road, down into a ditch, struck a steep embankment of a drainage ditch, and came to rest in a gravel area off the right side of the roadway.

Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services responded and began lifesaving techniques. Emergency Medical Services personnel transported Coblentz to Frederick Health Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

FCSO deputies made all appropriate next of kin notifications.

Initial indications are speed and failing to stay on the roadway are factors in this crash, Wivell said.

Social media indicates that Coblentz was a dad of two.

