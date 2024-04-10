Overcast 66°

SHARE

I-270 Fire

Traffic was temporarily shut down on I-270 early Wednesday morning, April 10 when a tractor-trailer went up in flames in Frederick County, causing chaos for first responders.

The scene of the truck fire on I-270

The scene of the truck fire on I-270

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
The scene of the truck fire on I-270

The scene of the truck fire on I-270

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel were called to a stretch of the interstate near Doctor Perry Road shortly before 6 a.m., where a truck was fully engulfed in flames, forcing a closure of all lanes in the area.

Officials said that the bulk of the fire was knocked down before 7:30 a.m., but crews were still knocking down hotspots and were waiting for a truck to tow the tractor-trailer away. As of 9 a.m., the roadway was still shut down.

No injuries were initially reported. Traffic was temporarily diverted to MD-80 as crews worked to clear the scene.

The fire remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE