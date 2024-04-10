Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel were called to a stretch of the interstate near Doctor Perry Road shortly before 6 a.m., where a truck was fully engulfed in flames, forcing a closure of all lanes in the area.

Officials said that the bulk of the fire was knocked down before 7:30 a.m., but crews were still knocking down hotspots and were waiting for a truck to tow the tractor-trailer away. As of 9 a.m., the roadway was still shut down.

No injuries were initially reported. Traffic was temporarily diverted to MD-80 as crews worked to clear the scene.

The fire remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.