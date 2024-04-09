Four Minors Apprehended For Assault Turned Armed Robbery In Frederick, Police Say

On Sunday night, officers from the Frederick Police Department were called to the area of Horizon Drive, where there were reports of an assault in progress involving multiple minors who attacked their victim before robbing him.

Upon arrival, officers found several suspects in the area who attempted to flee on foot, leading to a brief pursuit that ended poorly for the minors.

Police say that officers were able to take two into custody in the 1300 block of West Patrick Street, while a third made it all the way to Apple Way in Frederick. A fourth juvenile was later apprehended without further incident.

All four were positively identified by their victim as the ones involved in the violent armed robbery.

The victim suffered minor injuries, officials said, and several personal items were stolen during the incident, which were ultimately recovered.

All four suspects - who have not been identified due to their ages - were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where they were charged with first-degree robbery with a knife, and first-degree assault with another weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.